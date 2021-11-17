Mobilizing resources to support needy people, orphaned children by Covid-19

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) presents gifts to people in the quarter No.3 of Thu Duc City’s Linh Tay Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

He acknowledged the quarter’s achievements in promoting solidarity and spirit of sharing during the pandemic.



The City Party Chief hoped that local authorities and people will continuously raise awareness and responsibility amid the ongoing outbreak associated with resumption of businesses and production activities and economic recovery as well as care for old people living alone, needy people and orphaned children by Covid-19.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai (C) offers gifts to residents in District 7’s Tan Quy Ward.

He highly appreciated the unity of the Tan Quy Ward’s local people, presenting the spirits of giving and sympathy among residents in the high peak of the pandemic.

Vice Secretary of the municipal party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai also paid a visit to the hamlet No.3 of Nha Be District’s Phuoc Loc Commune on the occasion of its great national solidarity festival.

He suggested the local authorities to promote the power of people, protect and improve the health of people and reduce new the number of Covid-19 infections and severe patients.







By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh