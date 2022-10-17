Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development surveys Binh Dien wholesale market

The working delegation was in the area of trading seafood, vegetables, fresh meat and so on at the Binh Dien wholesale market.
Currently, Binh Dien wholesale market has seven cage houses trading agricultural and food products with over 1,800 traders along with a warehouse system and support services. Besides, the infrastructure is getting more and more completed on an area of about 36 hectares.
The average input of goods entering the market is 2,500 tons per day, the turnover value of goods reaches VND120 billion (US$4.9 million) per day. Accordingly, aquaculture products gain 1,300 tons per day; agricultural products reach 1,000 tons a day while livestock products cover 200 tons a day. Apart from agricultural products, vegetables and fruits, Binh Dien market also provides about 30 to 35 percent of meat and livestock for the city.
Particularly, the market plays an important role in providing aquaculture products to the city and the surrounding localities with an expected market share of over 70 percent.
Currently, goods imported to the market from provinces have not been inspected and controlled from the source, excluding animal products along with goods having not been preliminarily processed at the source, affecting food hygiene and safety and the environment at the market, especially traceability of goods origin.
Director of Binh Dien wholesale market Phan Thanh Tan proposed that the state management agencies and the media should strengthen propaganda to raise awareness of consumers on change their shopping and consumption habits, using only pre-processed and packaged items; step by step repel goods that have not been preliminarily processed, packed or unknown origin out of the market. This is also an effective solution to manage the origin of goods.
Apart from advantages, Director of Binh Dien Market Phan Thanh Tan also noted some disadvantages related to spontaneous markets nearby by the market along the sidewalk of Nguyen Van Linh Street. Most of the goods sold on the sidewalk are of unknown origin with a high risk of not ensuring food hygiene and safety.
Besides, the Food Safety Management Board of Ho Chi Minh City cannot inspect the sidewalk shops as it is not the authorization of the agency, it is performed by local authorities.
Some photos during actual survey of a working delegation at Binh Dien wholesale market