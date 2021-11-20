Military Region 7 honors collectives, individuals joining Covid-19 fight

At the conference, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen acknowledged and thanked the proactive spirit, high responsibility, and support of the Party Committee, the High Command of the Military Region, the armed forces of the Military Region, the business community, collectives, and individuals, who accompanied the armed forces of the Military Region 7 to participate in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.



The actions of the armed forces of Military Region 7 are beyond their normal responsibilities, affirming the good nature and traditions of Uncle Ho's soldiers who are from the people and fight for the people, at the same time, deeply expressing the sentiment between soldiers and people, which will always be kept in everyone's hearts.



During the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Military Region 7 deployed over 100,000 soldiers and militiamen to help the people. They gave up the military barracks to establish a quarantine area and a field hospital with 1,900 beds and organized 1,052 quarantine points and 51 tracing teams. The Military Region 7 also received and coordinated transportation and distribution to people with anti-pandemic equipment, medical supplies, food, and foodstuffs, with a total value of VND812 billion.



On this occasion, the High Command of Military Region 7 commended and awarded certificates of merit from the Ministry of National Defense and the High Command of Military Region 7 to 81 collectives, 79 individuals, enterprises, and charitarian, who have made positive contributions to their work of fighting the pandemics and saving people in the area of Military Region 7. Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC also awarded certificates of merit to nine collectives and 37 individuals in Military Region 7 with outstanding achievements in participating in and supporting the work of Covid-19 prevention and control in HCMC.

By Tran Yen – Translated by Bao Nghi