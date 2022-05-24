Mexican Food Week fest to serve up food lovers in Ho Chi Minh City

On the afternoon of May 23, Mr. Hai had a meeting with Mr. Alejandro Negrin Munoz, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Mexico, who came to pay a courtesy visit on the occasion of receiving his term in Vietnam.



Appreciating the visit of Ambassador Alejandro Negrin Munoz to Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai expressed his delight at the developments in the cooperation relationship between Mexico and Vietnam, and between Mexican localities and Ho Chi Minh City.

In the coming time, the southern metropolis hopes to connect with Mexican localities to expand cooperation. Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai affirmed that the potential for development of the relationship between the two sides is still great, especially in the fields of trade, economy, culture, and education. He gave the green light to the proposal of organizing a Mexican culinary week in combination with tourism promotion of the two countries in the city.

Furthermore, Mr. Hai said that HCMC also wants to have a specific cooperation project to promote the teaching of Spanish at schools.

For his part, Ambassador Alejandro Negrin Munoz said that the southern largest city is a dynamically developing economic center. This is also the locality with the most Mexican citizens living in Vietnam.

Appreciating the cooperation relationship between the two countries, between the localities of Mexico and Ho Chi Minh City, the Mexican Ambassador affirmed that in the coming time, he will promote many activities in the fields of cooperation potentials between the two nations, so that the relationship can be strengthened.

By Thanh Hang - Translated by Dan Thuy