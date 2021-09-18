Metro line No.1 progress depends on Covid-19 pandemic situation

Deputy Minister of Construction Le Quang Hung checks the progress of Ben Thanh Terminal bidding package under the Metro Line No.1 Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien Project.



After September 15, the project will continue construction under two scenarios of “three on-site” and “one route – two destinations” models. In the upcoming time, contractors will complete its sub-projects of architecture, mechanical and electrical (M&E) systems, concreting at the terminals, and check and receive equipment.



With a dual plan of building the project and strictly complying with Covid-19 prevention and control measures, MAUR proposed the Municipal Department of Transport to grant travel passes for vehicles carrying construction materials, equipment and concrete mixer trucks for the project's implementation. Besides, the unit also suggested the plan of vaccination for all experts, engineers and workers on the construction sites.



The project progress has reached around 87.52 percent.



The Ministry of Construction highly appreciated the efforts of MAUR and relevant units with over 200 workers in the context of the current Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

Some photos were captured on the construction site of the Metro Line No.1:

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong