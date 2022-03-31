  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Memorial service for Standing Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee

A memorial service for Standing Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Le Hoa Binh was held at the HCMC-based National Funeral Hall in Go Vap District at 1 pm on March 31.
The permanent Vice Chairman of HCMC, Le Hoa Binh passed away in a car accident that happened early Tuesday morning on HCMC-Trung Luong Expressway while he was on a business trip to the Mekong Delta.
The burial ceremony will take place at 7:30 am on April 2. He will be laid to rest in the HCMC Martyrs’ Cemetery in Thu Duc City.

Memorial service for Standing Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee ảnh 1 The tribute-paying ceremony for Standing Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Le Hoa Binh is held at the HCMC-based National Funeral Hall in Go Vap District.
Memorial service for Standing Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee ảnh 2 Many people come to pay their last respects to the late permanent Vice Chairman of HCMC.
Memorial service for Standing Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee ảnh 3 The family and relatives of Standing Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Le Hoa Binh
Memorial service for Standing Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee ảnh 4 State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and HCMC's leaders pay tribute to the late Vice Chairman.
Memorial service for Standing Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee ảnh 5 State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offers an incense to the city's Vice Chairman Le Hoa Binh.
Memorial service for Standing Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee ảnh 6
Memorial service for Standing Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee ảnh 7 State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc writes in the funeral book that the Vice Chairman's death is a huge loss to HCMC's government, people and his family.
Memorial service for Standing Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee ảnh 8 State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc shares his deepest condolences to Mr. Le Hoa Binh 's family.
Memorial service for Standing Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee ảnh 9
Memorial service for Standing Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee ảnh 10 Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen leads a deleagtion of officials of the municipal Party Committee to pay tribute to Mr. Le Hoa Binh.
Memorial service for Standing Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee ảnh 11 Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen says a final farewell to Vice Chairman of the city.
Memorial service for Standing Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee ảnh 12 Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offers his heartfelt condolences to relatives of the late Vice Chairman.
Memorial service for Standing Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee ảnh 13 Mr. Nguyen Van Nen writes ondolences on the passing of the Standing Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee in a funeral book.
Memorial service for Standing Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee ảnh 14 Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai leads a delegation of officials of the municipal People's Committee to offer incenses to Mr. Le Hoa Binh.
Memorial service for Standing Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee ảnh 15
Memorial service for Standing Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee ảnh 16 Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le and officials of the City People's Council 
Memorial service for Standing Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee ảnh 17 Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le pays last respects to Mr. Le Hoa Binh.
Memorial service for Standing Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee ảnh 18 Ms. Le sends a condolence to the family of the late Vice Chairman.
Memorial service for Standing Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee ảnh 19 The delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC
Memorial service for Standing Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee ảnh 20 The delegation of the HCMC Department of Construction
Memorial service for Standing Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee ảnh 21 The delegation of District 7

