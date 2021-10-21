Members of HCMC NA Delegation offer flowers to late President Ho Chi Minh

Members of the HCMC NA Delegation offer flowers to late President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation led by Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai saw the presence of former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and former Head of the HCMC Delegation of National Assembly deputies Nguyen Thien Nhan, Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau.



On this occasion, Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai handed over flowers and congratulated female members of the HCMC National Assembly (NA) Delegation on Vietnamese Women's Day on October 20. He highly appreciated their outstanding contribution to the socioeconomic development of the country general and HCMC particular.



Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai hands over flowers to female members of the HCMC National Assembly (NA) Delegation on Vietnamese Women's Day . (Photo: SGGP)

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh