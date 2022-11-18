Meeting, photo exhibition honor women in fight against Covid-19

Delegates has a meeting with Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie, actress Viet Huong, and Associate Professor Hoang Thi Diem Tuyet, Director of Hung Vuong Obstetrics Hospital to listen to their stories of assisting people in the battle against Covid-19.

The event aims at marking one year since HCMC returned to normal life after the disease and affirming the strength of women in building and developing the country and city.



Director of the HCMC Southern Women's Museum Nguyen Thi Tham emphasized the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic saw the strength of solidarity, the spirit of sharing and the kindness of the people who are overseas Vietnamese and the female frontline force, such as healthcare workers and volunteers.

An exhibition displaying more than 150 photos and items of the fourth wave of Covid-19 in HCMC

They are the most beautiful flowers that helped people to get a deep knowledge of sacrifice, kindheartedness, strength and resilience. Their outstanding contribution once again affirmed the role and image of Vietnamese women with traditions of “Sef-confidence, self-respect, loyalty and courageousness”, she added.

In the exchange, delegates had an opportunity to listen to stories of assisting people in the battle against Covid-19 of Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie, and actress Viet Huong; and Associate Professor Hoang Thi Diem Tuyet, Director of Hung Vuong Obstetrics Hospital to talk about the H.O.P.E (Have Only Positive Expectation) Center raising babies whose mothers were infected with Covid-19 when their families have not picked them up.

People visit the exhibition.

On this occasion, the organization board of a photo contest honoring the female frontline force presented awards to best pictures. The competition attracted 400 submissions from 45 photographers.





By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh