Measures sought to facilitate work permit, visa application for foreign laborers

An overview of the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Cao Thi Phi Van, Vice Director of the HCMC Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), said that since Vietnam and the RoK set up diplomatic relations in 1992, their partnership has grown fast and strongly, especially in investment and trade.

She noted that RoK’s investment in HCMC has risen impressively recently despite impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic.



As of October 2022, the RoK had been the largest investor in the city with 2,027 projects worth over US$5.4 billion, accounting for 9.81 percent of the total FDI amount.



She noted that the local administration has provided great support to foreign enterprises, while improving its business environment to attract more investors.



Han Jae-jin, Vice President of the Korea Chamber of Business and Industry in the South & Middle of Vietnam (KOCHAM), highly valued the local administration’s efforts and its willingness to listen to and support businesses in dealing with their difficulties.



At the meeting, Korean firms suggested that immigration management agencies of Vietnam allow them to use visa application service or designate reputable service companies to carry out the application process.



Nguyen Phan Hoa, deputy head of the Foreigner Management Division at the Vietnam Immigration Department in HCMC, said that the Immigration Law of Vietnam stipulates that guaranteeing agencies, organizations and individuals must directly submit dossiers at the Immigration Department. If there are difficulties in preparing documents, businesses can contact consulting services for assistance, he said.



Hoa also answered questions on what cases dossiers must be submitted at the Immigration Division and what case at the Immigration Department, the extension of visas for processing work permit application.



Nguyen Van Lam, Vice Director of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, said that the department is preparing to provide level-4 online public services, allowing the issuance of work permits online, which means people can submit their dossiers and receive response at home.



This will help limit problems arising during direct contact and enhancing transparency during the process, thus creating favorable conditions for businesses and investors to invest in the city, he said.

VNA