Currently, there are security guard forces along with numerous workers working 24 per 24 hours at Long Binh Depot. The damaged and lost properties in the depot belonged to the construction contractor which has not been handed over to MAUR. After the incidents, the contractor reported them to the police.
MAUR urges strengthening security guard forces at Long Binh Depot
Head of the Management Board of Urban Railway (MAUR) Bui Xuan Cuong yesterday said that MAUR, which is the main investor of the Metro Line No.1 project, had sent an official letter to require the contractor to strengthen the security guard forces at Long Binh Depot in Thu Duc City amid blurred and illegally painted wagons with different shapes and lost items, spare parts.