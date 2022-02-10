MAUR holds construction commencement ceremony of Metro Line No.1

At the ceremony, hundreds of workers, experts, engineers and management authority of MAUR committed to working strictly, urgently; ensuring quality, occupational safety; striving to complete the construction progress of the entire metro line No.1 up to nearly 90 percent. Currently, the basic construction and installation works of the project have been completed and the entire project is expected to be completed and put into trial operation at the end of this year.
Speaking at the ceremony, Permanent Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Le Hoa Binh emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City praised the efforts of MAUR, main and sub-contractors, all engineers and workers involved in the project.
Although the project had been hugely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, MAUR and the contractors have tried to coordinate closely to implement the project construction, have always looked for solutions to flexibly adapt to the actual situation, have maintained major works of the project during the tough time, have quickly resumed the project implementation as soon as the Covid-19 pandemic situation is under control.
On this occasion, the city leader sent his thankfulness to the companion of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Japanese organizations and individuals dedicated to the project up to now; appreciated hard-working of all of the staff, engineers and workers during the implementation of the Metro Line No.1 project.
Thereby, he hoped that MAUR and the general contractors would continue to promote further the spirit of overcoming difficulties, to make efforts in project implementation this year, and to ensure absolute safety, quality and progress of the project, aiming to quickly complete and officially put the project into operation in 2023.
Besides, MAUR in coordination with consultants and contractors has implemented many solutions for the project continuation but it is important to ensure Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures for over 2,000 staff, experts and workers on the construction site.
Deputy Head of MAUR Nguyen Quoc Hien said that 2022 would be a pivotal year before the project will be put into commercial operation in 2023.
MAUR desired to receive the close direction of the HCMC People's Committee and the coordination, support of relevant units.
Speaking at the ceremony, Permanent Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Le Hoa Binh emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City praised the efforts of MAUR, main and sub-contractors, all engineers and workers involved in the project.
Although the project had been hugely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, MAUR and the contractors have tried to coordinate closely to implement the project construction, have always looked for solutions to flexibly adapt to the actual situation, have maintained major works of the project during the tough time, have quickly resumed the project implementation as soon as the Covid-19 pandemic situation is under control.
On this occasion, the city leader sent his thankfulness to the companion of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Japanese organizations and individuals dedicated to the project up to now; appreciated hard-working of all of the staff, engineers and workers during the implementation of the Metro Line No.1 project.
Thereby, he hoped that MAUR and the general contractors would continue to promote further the spirit of overcoming difficulties, to make efforts in project implementation this year, and to ensure absolute safety, quality and progress of the project, aiming to quickly complete and officially put the project into operation in 2023.
Besides, MAUR in coordination with consultants and contractors has implemented many solutions for the project continuation but it is important to ensure Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures for over 2,000 staff, experts and workers on the construction site.
Deputy Head of MAUR Nguyen Quoc Hien said that 2022 would be a pivotal year before the project will be put into commercial operation in 2023.
MAUR desired to receive the close direction of the HCMC People's Committee and the coordination, support of relevant units.
There are some photos featuring the construction commencement ceremony of Metro Line No.1: