Many activities to support underprivileged workers

At the ceremony, the Trade Union of EPZs and IZs awarded campaign medals to 27 trade union officials and 37 individuals who won the title of "Our Trade Union Official" in 2022.



Units sign an agreement to sell preferential products and services to workers. (Photo: SGGP) In addition, the city's Trade Union of EPZs and IZs signed the "Member welfare" program with Gimo Joint Stock Company and Gogreen House Company to sell preferential products and services to workers. Moreover, the HCMC's Trade Union of EPZs and IZs gave 93 "trade union warm kitchens" to the families of workers who are staying in boarding houses and have difficult circumstances. Accompanying units also gave 60 Nguyen Duc Canh scholarships to children of underprivileged workers.



"Trade union warm kitchens" are given to underprivileged workers. (Photo: SGGP) * On the same day, the Labor Confederation of District 3 (HCMC) celebrated the 93rd anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam Trade Union. On this occasion, the District Labor Confederation awarded the campaign medal to seven individuals, provided 19 "trade union shelters" worth VND1.1 billion to union members whose houses were degraded, and gave two "trade union warm kitchens" worth VND10 million to members with difficult circumstances.

Workers buy goods at stalls of the Labor Confederation of District 3 (HCMC) on the celebration ceremony of the 93rd anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam Trade Union. (Photo: SGGP)





