Management of disease source spread should be primary focus: HCMC Party Chief

He made the statement at a signing ceremony between FPT Corporation and public administrative services in District 7 on the construction of the Covid-19 epidemic control and control center, economic recovery on November 4 in HCMC’s District 7

Mr. Nen highly appreciated the results of the new model - the Center after one month of operation.

When it comes to the city's epidemic situation in a month of easing the social distance mandate, Mr. Nen commented, the city's situation is relatively peaceful, but it is not optimistic that the city can fight the disease in a short period of time.

According to Mr. Nen, the development of management solutions and sources of infection from afar is more important because when the number of infections is high resulting in overloaded hospitals.

Worse, when the number of infected cases is out of control, city authorities must apply administrative measures including blockade, isolation, social distancing which will affect all activities in the society.

Moreover, it is necessary to apply information technology for a densely populated city like Ho Chi Minh City. This will help to control well, to ensure safety before the disease.



Mr. Nen talks with meeting participants (Photo: SGGP) Mr. Nen witnesses the signing ceremony (Photo: SGGP) In the current context, he urged, people need to be proactive in protecting themselves and the community by changing their habits and lifestyle to safely adapt to the Covid-19 epidemic.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee also ordered the Center to support the local government for better service to meet the needs of residents.

District 7 Party Committee Secretary Vo Khac Thai informed that the Center was built in three phases.

After one month of operation, the center has supported the integration of all data on the socio-economic situation, government building, security and order, especially the prevention of the Covid -19 epidemic, economic recovery, enterprises, employment, security and order management, and traffic. The center’s data is displayed visually on the central screen and connected to district leaders’ smartphones daily and hourly.

This is an important step on the path to the government’s digital transformation, focusing on developing the digital economy, building smart cities, e-government, moving towards the digital government for which Vietnam is striving.

One of the central tasks of the Center in the second phase is to digitize data in Party building, people's mobilization, Party grassroots management, Party members, mass organizations, and movement activities associated with the assessment of satisfaction and feedback of people and businesses.

According to him, the Center will promote monitoring, administration, simulation of the epidemic development, Party building activities - mobilizing the people, building government, developing socio-economy, especially the operation of information systems, the application of artificial intelligence, online in the assessment of the region.

Simultaneously, the center also manages enterprises and business households, district planning, construction order, urban order, apartment building as well as poverty alleviation, education, finance, food safety, fire fighting, population, security and order.



District 7 Secretary Vo Khac Thai (Photo: SGGP) In particular, the center focuses on building digital government and digital transformation, especially in administrative procedures online in all fields. The center must improve the administrative reform index; manage residential groups according to administrative boundaries.

In the third phase, the Center aims to build a data-centric system of Digital Government in District 7; with the focuses on reforming administrative procedures simply. Moreover, it will have a solution to help the District 7 government provide information to dwellers and organizations.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Anh Quan