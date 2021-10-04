Localities offer support to help businesses reopen safely

A shoe shop on Nguyen Trai Street, District 1 reopens. (Photo: SGGP)

Minh Ky food store selling Banh mi xiu mai (Vietnamese Pork Meatball) and wonton noodles soup located the No.391 on Tran Hung Dao Street in District 5 has received many orders in the beginning days of its reopening. The store’s owner sanitizes money and bags of food with a disinfectant spray while customers receive their meals on a table put outside the shop.



Minh Ky’s employees were fully vaccinated and take periodical tests for Covid-19 to ensure safety for all workers and customers, said the store’s owner.



District 5 has checked evaluation criteria for safe operation and allowed more than 200 large businesses to re-operate. Household businesses will be evaluated by wards’ authorities. The district has also established four delegations to inspect and support enterprises to build infection prevention and control plan and delegated wards’ mission teams to frequently check and remind trading units to implement preventive measures against Covid-19, said Secretary of the Party Committee of District 5, Nguyen Manh Cuong.

Minh Ky food store on Tran Hung Dao Street in District 5

According to Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of District 3 Pham Thi Thuy Hang, the district has just launched the website www.QLVX.vn, apps for green business and a system of receiving information to help companies and household businesses register to re-operate easily.

In Phu Nhuan District, enterprises have to meet the city’s evaluation criteria for safe business operations and set up infection prevention and control plan before reopening.

Vice chairwoman of the People’s Committee of District 11 Tran Thi Bich Tram said that the district has made inspection of the implementation of criteria to support safe operations while preventing Covid-19 at businesses and services allowed to operate as of October 1 under the HCMC People’s Committee’s Directive No. 18.

Besides, traditional markets are expected to reopen on October 5 and 6 under guidelines on Covid-19 prevention and control and Health Ministry’s 5K message. Sellers have to be fully vaccinated, she added.

In District 1, business and service facilities have to build Covid-19 outbreak prevention and control plan which integrates safety and health measures and is suitable to their current situation. The district also plans to reopen traditional markets with strict Covid-19 prevention measures to ensure supply of food and other necessary goods, said Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 1 Le Duc Thanh.

The district will offer free Covid-19 testing in the first phase. Sellers and buyers have to display the “Green Covid Card”, he added.

Go Vap District has also set up interdisciplinary inspection teams to check the implementation of preventive measures to prevent Covid-19 of companies and household businesses, said Vice chairman of the People’s Committee of the district Nguyen Ngoc Anh.

At the recent working session with Thu Duc City, Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam asked the localities to give the right to businesses to actively carry out their reopening plans. The local authorities should strengthen the inspection of the implementation of prevention and control measures of businesses and services.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh