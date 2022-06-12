  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Localities across HCMC strive for a green City

The 2022 World Environment Day themed “Only One Earth” with the focus on “Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature” encourages the awareness of rational use of natural resources, biodiversity and dealing with climate change by bringing transformative changes – through policies towards cleaner, greener lifestyles.
World Environment Day 2022 is the biggest international day for the environment. Led by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), and held annually since 1973, it has grown to be the largest global platform for environmental outreach. It is celebrated by millions of people across the world.
In response to the World Environment Day 2022, localities across HCMC have taken action against activities that have a negative impact on health and the environment to conserve and restore the planet.
For a green city ảnh 1 The 2022 World Environment Day themed “Only One Earth” with the focus on “Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature” 
For a green city ảnh 2 Young people join environmental protection activities in the Nancy quarter in District 1’s Cau Kho Ward, HCMC.
For a green city ảnh 3 Public buses use Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to save fuel and protect the environment in HCMC.

For a green city ảnh 4
For a green city ảnh 5 Waste classification in public areas
For a green city ảnh 6
For a green city ảnh 7 Many residential areas in the city focus on developing green spaces.

By Hoang Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh

