Local party committees need to improve communication with residents

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the meeting.

In addition, the local authorities needs to continuously strengthen the quality of the construction of urban government, improvement of investment environment, reform of administrative procedures, resolving tax liability, providing assistance to businesses and attracting investment.



The district also should actively build pandemic response plans, especially the appearance of new highly mutated variants such as Omicron as well as complete the booster dose of vaccine to people 18 years of age and older before the lunar New Year, she added.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (L, 2nd) and District 3's leaders

Besides, chairpersons of wards in the districts have to improve communication with residents, build e-government associated with digital transformation and enhance online problem-solving.

On the same day, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Thi Thang attended the 9th Congress of Binh Tan’s Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure.

She asked the district to focus on supervising the current situation of pandemic, providing aids to help businesses to resume trade and production activities, caring for people affected by Covid-19 and reducing poverty.

Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Thi Thang attends the 9th Congress of Binh Tan’s Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure At the 9th Congress of Binh Tan’s Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure



By Manh Hoa, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh