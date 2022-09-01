Le Loi street proposed building into pedestrian zone

The Management Authority of Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City (MAUR) on August 31 removed the last barriers that blocked off a section of Le Loi Street was blocked to build the Ben Thanh Station for public transport.

The pedestrian zone linking Quach Thi Trang roundabout area, Nguyen Hue walking street, Ben Thanh Market, Me Linh Park and Bach Dang pier in the downtown of District 1 will open to the public from 4 pm to 2 am daily.



The pedestrian street is expected to have stalls offering a wide range of products, from souvenirs and dining items to local cuisine.

The night walking street will be a revenue selling a range of consumer goods and services products, providing communal dining spaces for local people and visitors, and stimulating the city's economy.

The HCMC Transport Department has proposed the city develop 22 walking streets in the city center from 2022-2025, including Le Loi street.





By Ngoc Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh