Last six-wagon train for Metro Line No.1 put on Long Binh Depot railway

Earlier, at 3:15 p.m. on May 7, special vehicles transported six wagons of trains No.16 and No.17 to Long Binh Depot. Engineers and specialists of the contractor concentrated on check and preparedness for lifting the two trains’ wagons to put on the railway.In the afternoon of the same day, the installation work of wagons on the railway and connection with information, electricity system of train No.16 were completed.
These are the last two trains of Metro Line No. 1 arriving in the country and being installed on the railway for a trial run in the coming time.