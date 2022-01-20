Meanwhile, the newly-formed industrial parks of Le Minh Xuan 2, extended Le Minh Xuan, extended Vinh Loc and extended Northwest Cu Chi have been implemented slowly. In addition, some industrial zones of Tan Phu Trung, Southeast and Northwest Cu Chi have not been approved an investment policy and investor recognition of adjacent residential areas due to legal procedures.
Currently, the industrial parks in Ho Chi Minh City have little areas available for rent but they are scattered in different locations while it is important to have available large areas to attract more and more large-scale investment projects.
Therefore, the Hepza set the target of attracting investment of US$500 million this year, a reduction of US$100 million over 2021.
Currently, the industrial parks in Ho Chi Minh City have little areas available for rent but they are scattered in different locations while it is important to have available large areas to attract more and more large-scale investment projects.
Therefore, the Hepza set the target of attracting investment of US$500 million this year, a reduction of US$100 million over 2021.