Land fund for investment attraction in industrial parks increasingly less

The Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (Hepza) said that the land fund dedicated to attracting investment in export processing zones and industrial parks was gradually narrowed down as the current industrial zones are fully operated.
Meanwhile, the newly-formed industrial parks of Le Minh Xuan 2, extended Le Minh Xuan, extended Vinh Loc and extended Northwest Cu Chi have been implemented slowly. In addition, some industrial zones of Tan Phu Trung, Southeast and Northwest Cu Chi have not been approved an investment policy and investor recognition of adjacent residential areas due to legal procedures.

Currently, the industrial parks in Ho Chi Minh City have little areas available for rent but they are scattered in different locations while it is important to have available large areas to attract more and more large-scale investment projects.

Therefore, the Hepza set the target of attracting investment of US$500 million this year, a reduction of US$100 million over 2021.

