Land boundary for site clearance for HCMC Ring Road No.3 approved





Accordingly, boundary pegs are placed at the beginning and the end of the construction project, the beginning and the end of the planning zones, and administrative boundaries. Land boundary marking is an important milestone as a basis for making adjustment planning, compensation, support, resettlement, and determination of resettlement needs.The Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC, in collaboration with the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of HCMC, the People's Committee of Thu Duc City, districts, and related units, organize land boundary marking and hand over the project clearance boundary documents to carry out further work and coordinate with the Department of Planning and Architecture of HCMC and localities to carry out procedures for adjusting planning projects affected by the project as a basis for implementing the next steps following regulations.The Department of Transport of HCMC takes the prime responsibility for resolving arising problems related to the site clearance boundary of the project. In case beyond the competence, it will promptly advise and propose to the People's Committee of HCMC for consideration and decision.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Gia Bao