Kind-hearted persons share their Covid-19 support to poorer ones

The People's Committee and Police Department of Linh Trung Ward highly appreciate the family of Ms.Le Thi Kim Chi for their spirit of sharing. (Photo: SGGP)

People said that they received much support from local authorities, departments and units at all levels, individuals, organizations and businesses during the pandemic.



The localities earlier acknowledged many persons who donated their packages to poorer people in the first and second relief packages, and highly appreciated their spirit of sharing, said Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City’s Linh Trung Ward Tran Quoc Hung.

The ward has launched a list of nearly 52,000 individuals who meet criteria for the third Covid-19 relief package and distributed the financial assistance worth VND1 million of each to residents affected by Covid-19.





Representatives of the People's Committee and Police Department of Linh Trung Ward present certificates of merit to kind-hearted people. The family of Ms. Le Thi Tuyet Mai shares their support to the poorer. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh