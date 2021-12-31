Key projects to ease overload in areas surrounding Tan Son Nhat airport

Illustrative photo: SGGP
That was revealed at a conference held by the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday to summarize tasks done this year and implement missions for 2022.Among the ten projects are three projects of a road connecting Tran Quoc Hoan Street with Cong Hoa Street, expanding Hoang Hoa Tham Street, renovating Cong Hoa Street which need to be carried out promptly, contributing to ease the overload and traffic congestion in Tan Son Nhat Airport's surrounding areas.
It is expected that the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of Ho Chi Minh City will submit 38 projects for approval, start works on 16 bidding packages, projects and complete 26 projects and bidding packages in 2022.