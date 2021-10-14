Key contents hinted at 9th extended conference of HCMC Party Executive Committee

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)





On the other hand, Mr. Nen noticed that the city needed to continue to strive more to implement Resolution No. 128/NQ-CP dated October 11, 2021 of the Government, promulgating the Interim Regulation on “safe and flexible adaptation and effective control of Covid-19.



Speaking at the event, the city Party Chief informed that the Municipal Steering Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic Prevention and Control had checked and given assessments on the pandemic situation in the whole city under control at the current time.On the other hand, Mr. Nen noticed that the city needed to continue to strive more to implement Resolution No. 128/NQ-CP dated October 11, 2021 of the Government, promulgating the Interim Regulation on “safe and flexible adaptation and effective control of Covid-19.Secretary Nen mentioned the recent inspection of the HCMC National Assembly’s delegation on Covid-19 prevention and control across the city, notably the high appreciation and recognition from State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on efforts and achievements of the city Party Committee, local authorities and residents. Through the inspection, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc directed key contents for HCMC in the economic recovery and development under the new normalcy.

The delegates at the meeting

In the upcoming time, HCMC will kick off a conference to summarize Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control works, the fourth pandemic wave outbreak.

A view of the conference

Among them, the city Party Chief hinted at key contents, including economy and society. Mr. Nen shared that the Covid-19 pandemic had hugely affected the city economy and society. Many economic indexes have dropped sharply, especially the GRGP in the first nine months of the year reduced by 4.98 percent.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen touches hand with each delegate.



The conference also had the presence of Nguyen Van Hung, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission; Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of the city People’s Committee; Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Chairwoman of the city People’s Council; Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee.

On the traditional day of the Party building sector (October 14), Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen respectfully recognized and appreciated the contribution by former and current leaders in the sector of Party building, extending his gratefulness and congratulations to them.

The meeting was hosted and kicked off online from the hall of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee connecting with other places this morning.

Therefore, the meeting will focus on discussing four major contents under the set working program of 2021, including economy, culture, society, national defense and security, the state budget revenue and expenditure in the first nine months of the year and tasks, solutions in the last three months of 2021, the medium-term investment plan for 2021-2025, summarization reports of ten-year implementation of Resolution No.09 on building and promoting the role of Vietnam's entrepreneurs in the period of accelerating industrialization, modernization and international integration along with some other reports as regulated.Besides, the State budget revenue in the first nine months is estimated to reach VND271,630 billion (nearly US$12 billion), accounting for over 74 percent of estimates, of which revenue from local and import-export activities gained 71 percent and 80 percent, respectively compared with the same period last year. In the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak , the city Party Committee has strongly promoted solidarity through the whole political system and people involved in the pandemic fight and social welfares.

By Manh Hoa, Van Minh –Translated by Huyen Huong