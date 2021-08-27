It’s time for SGGP to promote the newspaper's role: Central propaganda leader

Deputy head of the Central Propaganda and Education Commission Le Hai Binh (R) is talking to Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, Tang Huu Phong and other leaders of the newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were head of the Ministry of Information and Communications' press department Nguyen Thanh Lam, Deputy Head of the Press and Publishing Department under the Central Propaganda and Education Commission and Deputy Director of the HCMC Information and Communication Department Tu Luong.



Deputy head of the Central Propaganda and Education Commission Le Hai Binh highly appreciated the SGGP Newspaper staff’s effort in contributing to the city’s development, maintaining the newspaper’s leading position, providing accurate information about concerned issues in various fields, building truth in the community as well as performing appropriate duties, especially during the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, the SGGP has strongly developed the online version to meet readers’ demand.

Despite this difficult situation, now is a good chance for the newspaper to promote its role as the official, trustworthy media agency of the Party and State and provide update, accurate, and prompt information about the Party guidelines and State policy to the people at home and abroad, he added.

Head of the Ministry of Information and Communications' press department Nguyen Thanh Lam hoped that the SGGP will reinforce the fight against fake news spread in online social networks. The Ministry of Information and Communications is studying digital transformation plans for the media system in the country to help every newspaper identify its readers.

On behalf of the SGGP Newspaper, Editor-in-Chief Tang Huu Phong expressed his sincere thanks to Deputy head of the Central Propaganda and Education Commission Le Hai Binh and delegates.

The Covid-19 pandemic has presented as a grim and complex situation, causing great challenges for the SGGP newspaper. However, all reporters and staff of the newspaper have always made every effort in working effectively amid the increasingly complicated situation of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The newspaper will focus on investing and developing the online version to meet reader’s diversified demand and doing well in political obligations, he said.

