Iran places much value on cooperative relations with HCMC

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) receives Mr. Ali Akbar Nazari, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman Mai congratulated the Ambassador on undertaking a new mission in Vietnam and expressed the wish that during the new term the Iranian Ambassador will make efforts to promote the relations between the two countries and between Iran and HCMC particularly.

He affirmed that the municipal government will always create favorable conditions and be ready to coordinate with the Ambassador to complete the task and participate in cooperation programs contributing to the relations between the two countries, especially activities towards the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries' diplomatic relations in 2023.

HCMC will consider the organization of an exhibition promoting trade activities and cultural exchanges between HCMC and Iran. The city always welcomes Iranian investors and creates advantages for businesses to take part in agricultural cooperation programs between the two sides. Additionally, the southern economic hub will support the launch of an air route connecting HCMC and Tehran if the Ministry of Transport approves the project, the city’s leader told his guest.

Iranian Ambassador to Vietnam Ali Akbar Nazari hailed Vietnam’s achievements in socio-economic development and pandemic control and affirmed that Iran places much value on the friendship and cooperative relations with HCMC. He hoped Iran and HCMC will boost cooperation activities, including exchanges and meetings between the two countries at all levels and cultural and tourism promotion programs. At the receiving ceremony, he also sent his invitation to HCMC’s leader to visit Iran.

