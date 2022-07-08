Investment capital of My Thuy Intersection project increased to US$155 mln

The deputies vote for the approval of the Resolution on adjustment of investment policy for the project of My Thuy intersection.
With the capital increase session, the project was transferred from group B to group A.
Apart from adjustment of investment policy for the My Thuy intersection project, this morning, the HCMC People’s Council also approved adjusting the investment policy for the project of the Preventive Medical Center of District 8, with capital adjustment from VND85 billion (US$3.6 million) to VND107 billion (US$4.6 million).
As for District 8 Hospital upgrade and expansion project, the HCMC People’s Council approved inreasing the project capital from VND180 billion (US$7.7 million) to VND258 billion (US$11 million). The implementation time of the two projects in District 8 will last until the end of 2024.
Besides, the Municipal People’s Council also approved the adjustment of investment policy for the technical infrastructure of Tan Kien medical cluster in Binh Chanh District raising total capital from VND400 billion (US$17.1 million) to VND1,198 billion (US$51.3 million). The implementation process will be valid till the end of 2025.
At the meeting, the HCMC People’s Council also approved the Resolution on policy adjustment for key transport projects in the city, including the Cong Hoa street upgrade project, Tang Long bridge construction project in Thu Duc City, Ong Nhieu bridge in Nguyen Duy Trinh street.
