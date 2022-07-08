Investment capital of My Thuy Intersection project increased to US$155 mln

The deputies vote for the approval of the Resolution on adjustment of investment policy for the project of My Thuy intersection.

With the capital increase session, the project was transferred from group B to group A.

Apart from adjustment of investment policy for the My Thuy intersection project, this morning, the HCMC People’s Council also approved adjusting the investment policy for the project of the Preventive Medical Center of District 8, with capital adjustment from VND85 billion (US$3.6 million) to VND107 billion (US$4.6 million).

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong