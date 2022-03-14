Interdisciplinary collaboration in HCMC to address apartment issues

Chairwoman of HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le is attending the ‘People Ask – the City Answers’ session about the topic of apartment building management and use. (Photo: SGGP)

Most questions sent to the program were about the tardiness in issuing apartment ownership certificate. (AOC).

Director of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang affirmed that since the Land Law 2013 came into effect, his department has delivered 71,000 AOCs so far for apartments meeting the requirements.

The other 50,000 registration documents not being approved yet are due to either the tardiness of investors in submitting necessary papers for AOC issuance or certain problems such as illegal construction compared to the permitted design, land use right mortgage of the whole project.

As instructed by HCMC People’s Committee, the HCMC Natural Resources and Environment is going to issue 40,000 AOCs until 2023.

Chairwoman of the Urban Committee (under HCMC People’s Council) Nguyen Thi Thanh Van informed the existence of these concerns related to apartment buildings: lateness in AOC issuance and maintenance fund handover, disputes over the determination of common and private space ownership, low quality in building maintenance, unsmooth operation of property management.

Standing Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh said that the effective investment and management of apartment buildings is one key content in the Accommodation Development program of HCMC in particular and of the whole nation in general.

Therefore, the HCMC People’s Committee has granted its sub-leveled units the power to address any risen issues at once. In addition, the localities must work with the HCMC departments of Construction, Natural Resources & Environment to tackle any problems regarding property management tasks, community space use.

The HCMC Department of Construction is also assigned to prepare an apartment guideline handbook for all apartment residents.

More importantly, the close collaboration among residents – investors – the localities is critical in fully addressing any possible disputes as well as AOC issuance.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Vien Hong