  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Infrastructures connecting Metro Line No.1 to be constructed

SGGP
The Department of Transport of Ho Chi Minh City, on March 7, informed that the city would invest in building bus terminals that connect with metro stations of the Metro Line No.1, with a total project investment of about VND118 billion.
Infrastructures connecting Metro Line No.1 to be constructed ảnh 1 A station of the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line. (Photo: SGGP)
Specifically, technical infrastructure works, parking lots, and bus stops will be built around metro stations along the corridor of Hanoi Highway, such as Van Thanh, Tan Cang, An Phu, Rach Chiec, Phuoc Long, Binh Thai, Thu Duc, Saigon Hi-Tech Park, National University, and Suoi Tien Bus Station (new Mien Dong Bus Station).

The connection of stations of the Metro Line No. 1 with the main bus line and branch bus routes to form a unified multi-modal public transport system, linking synchronous and unified development will promote maximum efficiency of the metro line.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags:

Other news

See more