Infrastructures connecting Metro Line No.1 to be constructed

A station of the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line. (Photo: SGGP)

Specifically, technical infrastructure works, parking lots, and bus stops will be built around metro stations along the corridor of Hanoi Highway, such as Van Thanh, Tan Cang, An Phu, Rach Chiec, Phuoc Long, Binh Thai, Thu Duc, Saigon Hi-Tech Park, National University, and Suoi Tien Bus Station (new Mien Dong Bus Station).



The connection of stations of the Metro Line No. 1 with the main bus line and branch bus routes to form a unified multi-modal public transport system, linking synchronous and unified development will promote maximum efficiency of the metro line.







By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan