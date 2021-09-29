Indonesian businesses, community present gifts to support HCMC’s Covid-19 fight

At the receiving ceremony (Photo: SGGP)



Speaking at the receiving event, Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC Nguyen Thanh Trung expressed his sincere thanks to the Indonesia community and enterprises that are living and working in the city for their support to the southern hub in the Covid-19 fight

The donation was not also a huge encouragement for the municipal authorities but also outstanding contribution to the stability and development of Vietnam-Indonesia relationship, he added.

Mr.Trung hoped that the Indonesia community and businesses will always accompany the city’s policies and guidelines moving ahead with the start of reopening and economic recovery in the new normal state.

According to Chairman of the Indonesian Business Association, Edwin Setiawan Tjie, Indonesian enterprises determined that the community supporting activity is an important and significant work. Indonesian businesses and community in HCMC believed that the city will defeat Covid-19 outbreak, stabilize and develop economy in the new normal situation.





By Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh