Indian naval ships start three-day visit to HCMC

Vessel INS SAHYADRI at Nha Rong Wharf on June 24 (Photo: SGGP)

The visit by the INS SAHYADRI and INS KADMATT is part of bilateral defense cooperation activities to enhance ties between the two navies and also mark the 50th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic relations this year.

During their stay, the Indian delegation is set to pay courtesy calls to HCMC leaders, visit the high commands of Military Region 7 and Naval Region 2, pay tribute to Vietnam’s late President Ho Chi Minh, visit local historical relic sites, and take part in sport exchanges with officers and soldiers of Naval Region 2.



Colonel Le Nam Son (L), Deputy Chief of Brigade 125 under Naval Region 2 Command receives Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla (R), Commander of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet. (Photo: SGGP)

The Indian ships will also join the Vietnam People’s Navy in a joint passage exercise (PASSEX).



Addressing a press meeting held on INS SAHYADRI, Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Commander of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet and head of the delegation, said the friendship trip to HCMC holds great significance as it takes place amid the 50th anniversary of India - Vietnam diplomatic ties and the fifth anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Speaking highly of their growing bilateral relations, including defense cooperation, he said the two countries share a common viewpoint on the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, along with the peaceful settlement of disputes on the basis of international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



Vessel INS SAHYADRI at Nha Rong Wharf (Photo: SGGP) A press meeting is held on INS SAHYADRI (Photo: SGGP)

