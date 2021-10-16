In the fight against Covid-19, victory belongs to the people: Government

Local volunteers taking doctors to patients’ houses. (Photo: SGGP) There are currently about 220 volunteers, 108 of whom are recovered Covid patients, operating under the People’s Committee in District 4. A part of their job is driving medical workers and military doctors to home-bound Covid patients living in criss-crossing alleys that are hell to navigate.



“Getting the doctors to their destination in time is key to timely intervention, and so far has helped reduce the fatality rate across the district”, said the Head of District 4 Party Committee’s Civil Affairs.



On another front, charitable restaurants funded by the people themselves have provided thousands of free meals to disadvantaged people, people in quarantine areas, Covid patients, and frontline workers.

For example, the residents of an apartment at 38 Nguyen Van Troi, Ward 15, Phu Nhuan District have been cooking free meals for home-bound Covid patients and medical workers at local hospitals. The operation went from providing 50 meals daily to 350 with more and more people joining in.

Meanwhile in District 7, there are currently 854 self-regulated social welfare groups with 2,997 members and 803 community-run medical groups, whose job is to learn the situation of each household and resident in the area and report the tally of disadvantaged ones to local authorities.

Similarly, all 34 wards in Thu Duc City have built their own self-regulated model to protect residents against Covid, with over 3,728 volunteers, 427 of whom are volunteers from other areas. Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu commented that the active participation of citizens helped make pandemic prevention in Thu Duc possible.

During an online meeting of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control with localities on the response to the Covid-19 epidemic , Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stated that the victory over the epidemic is the victory of the people.

By Thai Phuong, Thu Huong – Translated by Tan Nghia