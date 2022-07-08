Implementation of special mechanisms not achieve results as expected

Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang speaks at the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, delegate Tang Huu Phong, Editor-in-Chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper said that the reports on the implementation of resolution 54 that were released by the People’s Committee and People’s Council of the city have not yet clearly shown the quantitative results. The city needs to pay attention to impact analysis and assessment of policies and preparation for new policies.



Head of the Department of Economy and Budget of the HCMC People's Council Le Truong Hai Hieu noted that the implementing process of resolutions 54 and 25 was slower than expected. The city has not developed yet a financial mechanism and exploited redundancy sources of salary to increase investment performance and professional activities.



Head of the Department of Economy and Budget of the HCMC People's Council Le Truong Hai Hieu Editor-in-Chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Tang Huu Phong

According to delegate Bui Ta Hoang Vu, Director of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, the implementation results of resolution 54 were not as expected. HCMC needs to continuously propose the Government issue a special mechanism that is similar to resolution 54, allowing the city to actively decide large projects, some charges and fees.



However, there were positive signs in the implementation of resolution 54, such as shortening the procedure time for changing land use purposes with an area of more than 10 hectares and 32 projects passed by the HCMC People’s Council instead of taking from six months to one year to submit to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Prime Minister, said Director of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang.



Director of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade Bui Ta Hoang Vu Director of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang said that the city has not exploited and taken advantage of resolution 54’s special mechanisms and policies on financial management to increase budget revenue yet as well as collect revenues from equitization and divestment of state-owned firms, and the proceeds from the sale of public assets attached to land managed by Central units.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Van Dung suggested that the HCMC People’s Committee should launch a comprehensive assessment report on the implementation results of resolution 54 and create a roadmap for carrying out new mechanisms and policies.

Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Committee of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Cao Thanh Binh

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai pointed out existing problems in the sectors of construction, real estate, and electric power industry. He suggested the People’s Council of the City enhance inspection and supervision work.

Administrative reform has not yet met the demand of people and businesses while a shortage of raw materials, inflation and the recent rise in prices have affected the life of people.

The city will issue regulations on resolving administrative procedures and rules of responsibility and deadlines of processes and tasks in July, and urge local administrations and related agencies to focus on solving difficulties and obstacles for 118 real estate projects in the city.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh