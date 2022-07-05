Immigration agency gathers forces to meet huge demand for new passports

Thousands of people wait for procedures for new passports. (Photo: SGGP)

However, PA08 suggested that people, who do not have an urgent need, reschedule the passport application. As for urgent cases, applications should be submitted at the National Public Service Portal to limit overcrowding and long waiting.



Thousands of people came to the headquarters of the Immigration Office of the HCMC Police and the Vietnam Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security to wait for procedures for the issuance of new ordinary passports on July 5.



Nguyen Van Thanh, a resident in Go Vap District, came to the office of PA08 at nearly 7 a.m. to queue in line to wait for the ordinal number. Having arrived there quite early and waited for more than 5 hours, but it had not been his turn to carry out the procedure yet.



Similarly, many people who came to the office in the early afternoon of July 5 had to return home because the authorities stopped issuing ordinal numbers. PA08’s officers used loudspeakers to inform people about the suspension of the issuance of ordinal numbers, as well as instructing people to apply for new passports via the National Public Service Portal.



However, some people cannot register for new passports online because they do not have an official phone SIM card, and the registration information for the phone SIM cards does not match the citizenship identification card. Authorities instruct people to contact the network operator to update their information before registering new passports online.



Online passport procedures encouraged



Colonel Nguyen Thanh Tu, Head of the PA08, added that due to the large number of people carrying out passport procedures, the PA08 mobilized all its human resources to work through noon, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., even to the evening to serve people. The PA08 also arranged for staff to receive documents and be willing to handle all legitimate needs of people when carrying out procedures for granting and changing passports.



To avoid overcrowding at the headquarters of the immigration agency, the leader of the PA08 recommends that people, who do not have an urgent need, should not apply for a passport at this time but delay 1-2 weeks later. In case people need to go abroad urgently but their passports have expired, they can apply online at the National Public Service Portal or the Public Service Portal of the Ministry of Public Security without having to come and submit applications directly at the immigration office if they owned chip-based citizenship ID cards.



According to PA08, after issuing new ordinary passports from July 1, the unit receives about 2,000 applications per day on average. Faced with this situation, PA08 assigned officers to be on duty in front of the headquarters to channel and guide people to declare online, as well as prepare necessary documents before carrying out procedures.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Gia Bao