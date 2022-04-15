IFC supports HCMC to approach green bonds

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang and Mr. Kyle Kelhofer, International Finance Corporation (IFC)'s Country Manager for Vietnam, Cambodia, and Lao PDR

The city’s leader highly appreciated IFC’s support for Vietnam in general and HCMC particularly in optimizing capital investment, developing infrastructures, and providing advice on green bond issuance in HCMC.



She hoped that IFC will continue to have more steps in making good investment decisions, especially when the corporation has a deep knowledge of the city’s capacity to manage its public debts.

For his part, IFC's Country Manager for Vietnam, Cambodia, and Lao PDR Kyle Kelhoffer said the corporation acknowledged the city’s changes in balancing finance, including public debt management, capacity to manage its public debts that is better than 10-15 years ago and high credit score. They are favorable conditions for IFC to continue to invest in projects in HCMC.

HCMC has developed green living. Thus, it is also an opportunity to offer green bonds, towards sustainable growth. Detailed information and instructions aiming at helping HCMC approach green bonds will be provided as soon as possible.

On the same day, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan received Prof. Paul Cheng, Director of the Asia Competitiveness Institute who is visiting the city to attend the HCMC Economic Forum 2022. Prof. Paul Cheng hoped to develop cooperation opportunities in fields of mutual interest, and provide support for the city in digital transformation.

By Thanh Hang – Translated by Kim Khanh