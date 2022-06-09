Hoc Mon must solve existing problems, ensure people’s benefit: City Party Chief

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

Leaders of Hoc Mon District proposed that the city’s government should issue solutions for solving existing problems in the sectors of land and municipality and approve the “Construction and investment of Hoc Mon – Developing district into a city in the 2021-2030 period” project.

Giving a speech at the meeting, the City Party Chief stressed that the development of the suburban district into a city is not as important as improving the quality of life of residents and creating favorable conditions for activities of investors and businesses.

Chairman of the People's Commitee of Hoc Mon District Duong Hong Thang gives a speech at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

He delegated the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the HCMC People’s Committee in collaboration with functional departments and the People’s Committee of Hoc Mon District to solve mentioned-above existing issues, ensuring the people’s benefits.

Public officials must have an attempt, creativity and solidarity, and comply with institutions and Party rules during the process of working, Mr. Nen noted.

He asked Hoc Mon to continue to implement four key programs of resolution No.12 issued by the District’s Party Committee, including administrative reform and digital transformation.



At the event. Director of the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment, Nguyen Toan Thang speaks at the event. Director of the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture Nguyen Thanh Nha (Photo: SGGP)

By Chi Thach, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh