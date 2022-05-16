Hoc Mon District awards Party badges to 54 elderly members

Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le shakes hands with 75-year Party member, Mr. Le Van Nghi.



From the end of 2021 to the first months of 2022, the district focused on implementing measures to restore and develop the economy with positive achievements under adapting to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Accordingly, the locality earned revenue in accordance with the quotation of 2022 and completed the upgrading and expanding project of Dang Thuc Vinh Street. Besides, the district has completed 16 school projects and collaborated with relevant units to host the Trade Promotion Conference to districts of Hoc Mon and Cu Chi chaired by State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to call for investment.



District of Hoc Mon has always paid attention to and effectively implemented social welfare activities for needy people during the Covid-19 pandemic and joined hands with the city to control and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

