Ho Chi Minh City to pilot nursing centers under socialization model

Illustrative photo: SGGP



The city also sets a target of examination and treatment performance at the residences for the elderly being lonely or getting severe illnesses who cannot go to hospitals and medical facilities. Ten districts of HCMC will implement the pilot nursing model for the elderly.

Currently, HCMC records more than 840,000 older people with 98 percent of them participating in health insurance. The average life expectancy in Ho Chi Minh City is 76.6 years old, higher than the average life span in the country at 73.6 years old.The city faces an aging population stage as the average number of children per woman of childbearing age in HCMC was 1.39 children.

By Khanh Chau-Translated by Huyen Huong