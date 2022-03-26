Ho Chi Minh City, Norway promote cooperation in many fields

The statement was made by Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai at a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Norway to Vietnam Grete Lochen on her working trip in the city yesterday.
At the meeting, Chairman Phan Van Mai thanked the Norwegian Government and people for their assistance in the Covid-19 fight in the city over the passing time.
Up to now, the city has basically controlled the Covid-19 pandemic and is gradually recovering economic activities with the goal of the Covid-19 pandemic control, creating a favorable environment for businesses and supporting them to resume their operations.
The city leader suggested the ambassador support and introduce Norwegian businesses to cooperate and invest in the marine economy in combination with marine environmental protection, linkage with the Southern territorial waters.
The city set a target of 50 percent reduction in plastic waste release into the sea by 2025 and 75 percent reduction by 2030. To achieve the goal, the city needs experience and technology support from international friends, including Norway.
Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Norway to Vietnam Grete Lochen
The ambassador expressed her impression of the results of vaccination work and Covid-19 prevention and control measures of Vietnam. The reopening of economic activities, international flights and via policy will contribute to attracting investment as well as foreign tourists in the country generally and in Ho Chi Minh City particularly in the coming time.With the advantage of a long coastline, both Vietnam and Norway have the potentialities to strengthen cooperation development in three key fields of marine economy, renewable energy and circular economy.
