Ho Chi Minh City, Norway promote cooperation in many fields

At the meeting, Chairman Phan Van Mai thanked the Norwegian Government and people for their assistance in the Covid-19 fight in the city over the passing time.

Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Norway to Vietnam Grete Lochen



The ambassador expressed her impression of the results of vaccination work and Covid-19 prevention and control measures of Vietnam. The reopening of economic activities, international flights and via policy will contribute to attracting investment as well as foreign tourists in the country generally and in Ho Chi Minh City particularly in the coming time.