Ho Chi Minh City: More than 2.2 million of documents processed online

The Chairman made the statement at a national teleconference on administrative procedure reforms and governance modernisation chaired by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh this morning.

Speaking at the conference, Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, acknowledged that, among the general limitations of the country, Ho Chi Minh City also has a limitation on the rate of handling administrative records online which is still low.

Specifically, in the first six months of the year only 2.2 million records were handled through online public services. According to him, the city state agencies and organization must improve their work. He explained that the low rate is because Ho Chi Minh City has not yet completed the connection between the city's Public Service Portal with the National Public Service Portal. However, he added that Ho Chi Minh City is making a concerted effort to complete the connection in October.

Regarding the implementation of the Project 06 on developing the application of population data, identification and electronic authentication for national digital transformation in the period of 2022-2025 with a vision to 2030, Mr. Phan Van Mai said that although the city authorities have taken heed of the project implementation but due to the large scale, the project progress was still slow.

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, speaks at the conference (Photo: SGGP) He suggested ministries and agencies paying attention to the project implementation because with this project, the coordination between central ministries as well as related agencies and the grassroots is very important.

Chairman Phan Van Mai informed that in 2021 and 2022, the southern metropolis has piloted the peak month of handling administrative procedures in a day with 700,000 documents received and processed within a day. From this good result, city administrators have directed districts to continue implementing one-day handling of files until the end of the year so that this will become a regular work.

Ho Chi Minh City also has many digital conversion application models with good results. Since May, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment has implemented the connection of cadastral and tax data to fulfill land financial obligations, saving a lot of time for people and businesses. At the same time, the Department published background data on land, from here districts, departments can add other layers of data and exploit and use, initially achieving good results.

In particular, Ho Chi Minh City has piloted a management information system to perform work in service of administration and direction. Up to now, Ho Chi Minh City has put up the system, monitoring 27 indicators in five industries.

In addition, thanks to the monitoring, reception and settlement of complaints and suggestions of organizations and individuals through the telephone switchboard 1022, Ho Chi Minh City leaders have been able to monitor the results of receipt and settlement in wards and districts.

Regarding the Prime Minister's Decision 54 on the provincial statistical indicator system, Ho Chi Minh City has updated 50/110 indicators, striving to update all 110 indicators by the end of the year.

Proposing for the reform of administrative procedures and modernizing the management method, Mr. Phan Van Mai suggested that there should be consensus among ministries and sectors on regulations, procedures, data, infrastructure to facilitate all localities’ implementation.

At the same time, ministries and sectors need to speed up the simplification of administrative procedures so that localities can provide online public services and easily connect electronically to individuals and organizations.

When promulgating legal documents, the government should diversify forms of implementation for people to easily choose online file submission, in person submission or authorization.

In addition, he also suggested that there should be a common electronic payment platform chaired by the State Bank of Vietnam.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Anh Quan