Ho Chi Minh City launches third Innovation Award 2023

The awards are for works focusing mainly on seven fields including economic development, security - national defense, state management, creative communication, art literature, science technology, and creative startups.

The award entries must be creative, put into practice or the work or composition must be built, performed, or published within the time from the deadline of receiving entries of the prior award to the launch of the award this year.

The deadline for receiving entries is March 31, 2023.

The award first prize winner will capture VND200 million, the winner of the second prize will receive VND150 million and the third prize winner will be presented VND100 million.

The Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Award is held every 2 years to honor collectives and individuals with research, solutions, and creative works in many fields.

The award aims to arouse and promote the tradition and creative potential of sectors, agencies, units, and localities. At the same time, it affirms city dwellers' creativeness which has contributed to the construction and development of Ho Chi Minh City into a smart and modern city.

After it has been organized twice, the Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Award has attracted 306 projects including 94 winning projects. The winning projects of the HCMC Innovation Award emphasize the applicability to real-life and practical value and contribute to solving urgent problems in the construction and development of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Dan Thuy