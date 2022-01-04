Ho Chi Minh City launches ten-million tree planting campaign

Illustrative photo



Accordingly, the city launched a ten-million tree planting campaign in order to protect the ecological environment and deal with climate change. The Municipal People's Committee encouraged each person to plant a tree with the purpose of "For a green Vietnam".

The trees are recommended to plant at parks, green spaces at streets, offices, schools and residential areas with a total implementation cost of over VND1,000 billion (nearly US$44 million), including around VND481 billion (US$21 million) from the state budget and over VND551 billion (US$24 million) from socialization source.

By Ha Diu- Translated by Huyen Huong