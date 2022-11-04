Ho Chi Minh City identifies 32 landslide-prone sites

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

Among the locations, eight are in Thu Duc city, seven in Nha Be district, four in Binh Chanh, seven in Can Gio, four in Binh Thanh, and one in Hoc Mon and Cu Chi each.

The municipal People’s Committee has asked investors of embankment projects to accelerate procedures to soon implement and put the projects into place, ensuring safety for human and property in the areas.

It also urged the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to coordinate with competent forces to increase supervisions over the illegal river-bed sand and gravel mining and transportation.

The People’s Committees of Thu Duc city and districts have asked residents around the areas to stay alert. For landslide sites, the committees have sealed off and kept a close watch on them and supported locals to move their assets to safer places.

Vietnamplus