Ho Chi Minh City halts blood donation receipt at mobile spots

The new notice was based on the direction of Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan about a safe blood receipt during the pandemic.Ho Chi Minh City currently maintains three fixed blood collection points at the Municipal Humanitarian Blood Donation Center, Hospital of Hematology and Blood Transfusion and Cho Ray Blood Transfusion Center under Cho Ray Hospital.
The HCMC People’s Committee assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society to coordinate with agencies and units to mobilize their officials, staff and employees for voluntary blood donation campaigns under the safety of Covid-19 prevention and control measures.
Besides, HCMC Red Cross Society in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Informatics Association and relevant departments is urgently deploying the software application for blood donation along with medical declaration following the regulations.