Ho Chi Minh City accelerates implementation of key projects

Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen
Speaking at the meeting, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen said that the statistics in February showed that Ho Chi Minh City’s economy has recovered quickly, comprehensively and the city continues to strictly control the Covid-19 pandemic as the students have officially come back to their schools since February 14.Besides, the city has aggressively carried out large-scale inter-regional projects such as Ring Road No.3, Ring Road No. 4, a key project to bring Ho Chi Minh City to become an international financial center.
Currently, the pandemic assessment over the city is still complicated and unpredictable; therefore, the city Party Chief required the authorities at all levels and people not to be subjective in the Covid-19 fight and it is essential to propose solutions to limit infections and minimize the number of severe cases.
A meeting on the socio-economic situation in the first two months of 2022 and the implementation of the tasks in March
Regarding the newly- recovered labor market, Secretary Nen said that it is necessary to be linked with the security, social and housing strategy to develop it sustainably.Apart from Central policies, the city authority has to pose decisions, supports and share with enterprises, including those which have not resumed their business operation.
At the meeting, Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai presented ten key tasks implementation in March.
Accordingly, the city continues to implement the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures, especially in schools, for vulnerable people, in administrative reform, business environment improvement and accompanying with enterprises.
It is expected that the tourism sector will be resumed on March 15. Chairman Mai required the city tourism sector to concentrate on implementing tourism development plans.
The HCMC Department of Industry and Trade was also assigned to collaborate with relevant departments and agencies to host meetings and dialogues with enterprises to overcome the obstacles and help them favorably access financial policies and supported policies from the Central.
Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai
Regarding key transport projects, the city continues to accelerate the Metro Line No.1 project, prepare for the Metro Line No.2 project, start works of the Ring Road No.2 in parallel with the Ring Road No.3 implementation; continue to complete the plan of building HCMC to become an international financial hub.Especially, the city is completing the program of housing for low-income employees, removal of shanty houses nearby canals and replacing outdated apartments. On the occasion of April 30, it is expected that the city will inaugurate and start working on some traffic projects and some apartments.
Related to the auction for land plots in Thu Thiem New Urban Area in Thu Duc City, Secretary Nen required the HCMC People’s Committee to organize meetings, dialogues and discussions with enterprises to come into a common agreement.