Ho Chi Minh City accelerates implementation of key projects

Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen



Speaking at the meeting, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen said that the statistics in February showed that Ho Chi Minh City’s economy has recovered quickly, comprehensively and the city continues to strictly control the Covid-19 pandemic as the students have officially come back to their schools since February 14.

A meeting on the socio-economic situation in the first two months of 2022 and the implementation of the tasks in March

Regarding the newly- recovered labor market, Secretary Nen said that it is necessary to be linked with the security, social and housing strategy to develop it sustainably.

Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai



Regarding key transport projects, the city continues to accelerate the Metro Line No.1 project, prepare for the Metro Line No.2 project, start works of the Ring Road No.2 in parallel with the Ring Road No.3 implementation; continue to complete the plan of building HCMC to become an international financial hub.





By Manh Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong