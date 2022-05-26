High-ranking delegation of HCMC visits Vientiane-HCMC friendship high school

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City visits Vientiane-Ho Chi Minh City friendship high school.
Pupils are eager to welcome the city delegation.
Accompanying the delegation were Major General Nguyen Truong Thang, member of the Party Central Committee and Commander of Military Region 7; Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, member of the Executive Board of HCMC Party Committee, Commander of the Military Command of Ho Chi Minh City; Deputy Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau and leaders of departments and agencies.
The high school was established under the initiative of Mr. Nguyen Minh Triet, former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, former President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and Mr. Thongsing Thammavong, former Secretary of the Party Committee and Mayor of the Laotian capital, Vientiane and former Prime Minister of the Lao People's Democratic Republic.
A representative of Vientiane-HCMC friendship high school presents a souvenir to the delegation of HCMC.
Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen hands over a gift to Vientiane-HCMC friendship high school.
Vientiane-HCMC friendship high school is considered as one of the special symbols of solidarity and cooperation between Vietnam and Laos in general, between Ho Chi Minh City and Vientiane in particular, associated with the close friendship between generations.
The city delegation visits a classroom.
Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen poses for a photo with pupils.
Secretary Nguyen Van Nen expressed his pleasure at the spacious facilities, especially devotion and responsibility of the management staff and teachers at the school; and the senior leader of HCMC praised the school's efforts in teaching and equipment for students with updated procedural knowledge following the educational renovation target of the Lao Party and Government.The delegation’s visit aimed at extending encouragement to the pupils at the high school.