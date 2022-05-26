High-ranking delegation of HCMC visits Vientiane-HCMC friendship high school

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City visits Vientiane-Ho Chi Minh City friendship high school.

Pupils are eager to welcome the city delegation.

Accompanying the delegation were Major General Nguyen Truong Thang, member of the Party Central Committee and Commander of Military Region 7; Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, member of the Executive Board of HCMC Party Committee, Commander of the Military Command of Ho Chi Minh City; Deputy Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau and leaders of departments and agencies.

A representative of Vientiane-HCMC friendship high school presents a souvenir to the delegation of HCMC.

The city delegation visits a classroom.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen poses for a photo with pupils.



Secretary Nguyen Van Nen expressed his pleasure at the spacious facilities, especially devotion and responsibility of the management staff and teachers at the school; and the senior leader of HCMC praised the school's efforts in teaching and equipment for students with updated procedural knowledge following the educational renovation target of the Lao Party and Government.

At the meeting, the city Party chief pleasured at the visit to Vientiane-HCMC friendship high school, and he extended the best wishes of health and happiness to the teachers and scholars with more achievements on studying and teaching.The high school was established under the initiative of Mr. Nguyen Minh Triet, former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, former President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and Mr. Thongsing Thammavong, former Secretary of the Party Committee and Mayor of the Laotian capital, Vientiane and former Prime Minister of the Lao People's Democratic Republic.After listening to a brief report on the school’s operation process, the city Part chief expressed his impression with the high school’s achievements in recent years, notably the achievements in teaching and studying at national competitions towards a typical school model in the national education system. The delegation’s visit aimed at extending encouragement to the pupils at the high school.

By Van Minh– Translated by Huyen Huong