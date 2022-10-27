High-ranking delegation of HCMC visits Japan

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang and Chairman of the Greater Nagoya Initiative Center, Mizuno Akihisa

On October 24, the city’s delegation visited Greater Nagoya Initiative Center, and met Dr. Nagato Natsume appointed to Honorary Consul of Vietnam to Nagoya city of Aichi prefecture, Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura, HCMC's tourism ambassador in Aichi Prefecture Noriko Hirose.



The next day, leaders of HCMC had working sessions with Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc., AEON Retail Group, partners in the Kansai region, and Special Advisor to the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance (JVFPA) Takebe Tsutomu.

The HCMC's delegation visits AEON Retail Group

At the meetings, the HCMC’s delegation hoped that Japanese partners would share experiences of connecting and building integrated solutions for digital infrastructure, urban infrastructure and necessary infrastructures to attract investors to the southern economic hub, and designing and implementing intensified solutions to attract investment.

In addition, the city expects HCMC-Japan trade and investment cooperation will be further promoted to contribute to the Vietnam - Japan extensive strategic partnership.

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang (C) and Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura (L)

Japanese partners highly appreciated the cooperation between HCMC and Aichi prefecture, a sister city of HCMC.

Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura suggested the two sides continue to enhance human resource training in tourism, commerce, health and education sectors, and promote the development of relationships between HCMC and Aichi particularly, HCMC and Japan in general.

The HCMC’s delegation will visit Hyogo and Osaka prefectures, attend HCMC-Hyogo economic cooperation promotion conference, and meet businesses and leading retailers of Chiba province and Tokyo Metropolis.

The HCMC's delegation visits Aichi prefecture.

By Van Do – Translated by Kim Khanh