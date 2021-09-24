Health strategy needs good preparation for city's reopening

At the conference



Attending the event were former Politburo member, former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum former Head of Ho Chi Minh City Delegation of National Assembly Deputies for the 14th and 15th tenures, Nguyen Thien Nhan ; Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le and representatives of the departments of Labor – Invalids and Social Affairs, Planning and Investment, Health and Finance.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan suggested the departments implement a closer report of the number of pandemic-hit household businesses for assistance and support, and issue preferential loan policy to help enterprises to resume operation.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the event.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le asked the departments to build plans and strategies for a new normal state. In which, healthcare is the main strategy.

In addition, the Department of Planning and Investment must evaluate and forecast the socioeconomic situation and the bankrupt status of businesses in order to build recovery plans, she added.

“How do people use the “ Covid Green Card ” after September 30?” is a much-awaited question by deputies, residents and businesses, said NA Deputy Nguyen Su Quang.

He suggested that the Department of Health should update data on time for the implementation of the “Green Covid Card”.



NA Deputy Truong Trong Nghia

Meanwhile Deputy Tran Hoang Ngan stated that HCMC is the locality with the largest donation to the State budget revenue. The city is now scoping with financial problems and challenges due to the complicated and unpredictable developments of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Government has provided VND2,000 billion (US$87.84 billion) to support the city’s fight against the virus.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Deputy Head of the NA delegation of HCMC Van Thi Bach Tuyet stressed that the city’s NA delegation will submit proposals and petitions of issues related to the prevention and control of Covid-19 activities, resident support program and economic recovery to the NA and the Government; and send reports on the implementation of resolutions supporting people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic to the Central and municipal agencies and units.



Deputy Tran Hoang Ngan Deputy Nguyen Thien Nhan speaks at the meeting.



