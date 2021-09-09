Mr. Nen listens to the sharing of some small traders at the Binh Dien wholesale market (Photo: SGGP)

On the evening of September 8, Mr. Nen and the delegation toured to Binh Dien wholesale market in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 8 on the operation of transshipment venues.

He listened to the sharing of some small traders at the Binh Dien wholesale market. He expressed his sympathy with the suffering of many small traders after more than two-month closure of the market; however, there was no choice for safety in the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic.

After talking to some traders to understand the situation, HCMC Party Chief Nen had a meeting with leaders of the field hospital in front of the market, and the market management board, related departments and agencies in District 8 upon the plan of gathering and transshipment venues of goods.

He reminded the market was shut down from July 5 as there were many cases of Covid-19 infections; therefore, re-operation of the market is a good sign. Nevertheless, people must be alert to the virus spread because the market is very crowded with too many traders and buyers; hence, an outbreak of Covid-19 occurs in the market, it will cause bad consequences.

Accordingly, Mr. Nen said re-operation of the market poses a big challenge for the city administration because safety is a top priority presently. As a result, he ordered to have measures to guarantee the safety of all people. Furthermore, no irrelevant services are allowed to open in the market, as per his request.

He suggested applying technology in trading on the internet so that buyers and traders don’t need to gather in the market. Traders are asked to take a turn in the market to limit the number of people in the market.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade Bui Ta Hoang Vu reported on the plan for the operation of transshipment venues at the market.

Accordingly, everyone participating in activities at the market must receive the vaccine jab with a valid negative test certificate and an electronic medical declaration. Anyone must undergo a quick test at the market gate. Each trader is only allowed to register a maximum of 10 workers in charge of loading and unloading goods.



Mr. Nen talks to police officers who are working in Binh Dien Market (Photo: SGGP) He added that each small trader can sell up to 70 customers; simultaneously, they should conduct transactions via phones and social networks. Approximately 2,000 traders are registering to sell in the market. Later, the city authorities will improve internal logistics, build an e-commerce platform to connect with traditional markets.

Director of Binh Dien Market Management Phan Thanh Tan said that the transshipment venue at the market was reopened on September 7. On the first day, only ten traders returned to the market and 20 small businesses worked there for the next day. All traders have been inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan