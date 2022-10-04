At the meeting (Photo; SGGP)



Mr. Khue highly appreciated the efforts, dedication and responsibility of the publishing team, which have created the brand attached with the development of Ho Chi Minh City over the past 40 years.

This will pave the way for the sector to catch up with the trend of applying science and technology with the aim to satisfy readers’ tastes. With a team of enthusiastic and experienced publishers who are knowledgeable about the printing technology, the sector will publish good products for local and international readers.

Director of the General Publishing House of Ho Chi Minh City Dinh Thi Thanh Thuy expressed her appreciation for support from leaders of the City Party Committee and the Propaganda Department of Ho Chi Minh City for the publishing and printing industry.

On the same day, the delegation led by Deputy Head of the Standing Committee of the Propaganda and Education Board of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Hong Son visited and congratulated Ho Chi Minh City Book Distribution Company (Fahasa).

Mr. Son expected Fahasa to continue to maintain the development for public officials, especially parents and students of Ho Chi Minh City in particular and the community.





By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan