HCMC’s women well prepare for 13th National Women's Congress

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)



On behalf of the city’s leaders, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai acknowledged deputies’ spirit of responsibility and preparation for the 13th National Women's Congress

He believed the delegation of HCMC’s typical women who have an appropriate mix of skills, knowledge, experience and independence will contribute to the movements and activities of the country’s women and leave a good impression in the congress.

The 13th National Women's Congress for the 2022-2027 tenure is expected to take place on March 9-11 in Hanoi with the participation of 1,200 deputies, including 23 representatives of HCMC.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh